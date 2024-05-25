CIBC Boosts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $6.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

