Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.30

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and traded as low as $34.18. Swiss Life shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 4,302 shares changing hands.

Swiss Life Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.99. Swiss Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

