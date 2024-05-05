Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $0.25. Cemtrex shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 3,217,485 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.99) EPS.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

