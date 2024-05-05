Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $95.53

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and traded as low as $95.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 69,866 shares changing hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.