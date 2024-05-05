Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.00

Shares of Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (LON:IVI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 270 ($3.39). Invesco Income Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.49), with a volume of 47,441 shares traded.

Invesco Income Growth Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £162.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.

About Invesco Income Growth Trust

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

