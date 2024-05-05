American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.99

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $9.00. American Clean Resources Group shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

American Clean Resources Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of -0.25.

American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Clean Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Clean Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.