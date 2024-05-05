Gattaca (LON:GATC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.13

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.13 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 93.66 ($1.18). Gattaca shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.19), with a volume of 37,128 shares.

Gattaca Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

About Gattaca

(Get Free Report)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.