Gattaca (LON:GATC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.13

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.13 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 93.66 ($1.18). Gattaca shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.19), with a volume of 37,128 shares.
Gattaca Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £29.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.
About Gattaca
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gattaca
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.