Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Ennis Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE EBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,916. The company has a market capitalization of $524.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $97.43 million for the quarter.
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
