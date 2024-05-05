LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,727 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.31% of Organon & Co. worth $48,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

OGN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 3,217,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 259.73% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Organon & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.