3,468,600 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,468,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,396,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. 1,325,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

