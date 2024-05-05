Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.56

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.56 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 199.14 ($2.50). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.65), with a volume of 3,021 shares changing hands.

Hansa Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £84.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,110.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 24.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Hansa Investment alerts:

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Hansa Investment Company Profile

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.