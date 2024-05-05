Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $207.56

Hansa Investment Company Limited (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.56 ($2.61) and traded as low as GBX 199.14 ($2.50). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.65), with a volume of 3,021 shares changing hands.
Hansa Investment Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of £84.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,110.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 207.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 24.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Hansa Investment’s payout ratio is -3,000.00%.
Hansa Investment Company Profile
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
