Solano Wealth Management Inc. Buys 176 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 1.4% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.56. 151,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,989. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

