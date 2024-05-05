Solano Wealth Management Inc. Buys 15,587 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after acquiring an additional 595,535 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,140,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 443,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS OMFL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,425 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.