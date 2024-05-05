United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.81

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and traded as low as $60.42. United States Commodity Index Fund shares last traded at $60.81, with a volume of 23,044 shares.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $176.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USCI. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $11,832,000.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

