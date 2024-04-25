National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

