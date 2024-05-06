Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $193.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.61. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

