Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $208.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,034.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.