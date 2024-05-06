U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

American Tower stock opened at $181.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

