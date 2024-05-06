Enerflex (EFX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of C$782.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$788.63 million.

EFX stock opened at C$8.01 on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The firm has a market cap of C$992.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

