Emerald (EEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Emerald has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 59.12% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.

EEX stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. Emerald has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $375.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

