Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 14,328 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,328 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.8% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 755,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,371,000 after purchasing an additional 85,510 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 2.0 %

RY stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $103.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.