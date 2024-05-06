M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,626 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,669 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 552,164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,441,000 after acquiring an additional 106,117 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $181,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,401 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 48,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $215.19 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.54 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.