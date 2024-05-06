U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $185.01 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average is $175.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.