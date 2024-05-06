Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %
Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.53.
Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands
In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
