BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 175,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,358. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

