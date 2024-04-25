BIP Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 560 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,630 shares of company stock valued at $168,746,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.23.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.41. 1,162,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

