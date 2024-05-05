Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) COO Sells $73,513.17 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Willem Waters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $9,714,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,549,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 418,909 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

