American National Bank Purchases 751 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD)

American National Bank lifted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 268.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BCD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 55,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,995. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

