Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $136.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,385,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,793. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

