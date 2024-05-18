American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

American National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 457.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 42,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FENY traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,865. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

