American National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 242.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 278,340 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,841 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 121,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,770. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

