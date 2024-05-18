Equity Investment Corp Reduces Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the quarter. Sanofi comprises approximately 2.7% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sanofi worth $96,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.67. 838,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 74.37%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

