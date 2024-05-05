NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $370.00 at Evercore ISI

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.96 and its 200 day moving average is $221.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.