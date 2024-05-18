Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,416 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $39,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,409 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on First Solar from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.59. 1,719,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,737. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $224.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $393,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.