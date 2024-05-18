Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $59,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

