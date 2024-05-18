American National Bank Acquires New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,732 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,148,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,913,000 after acquiring an additional 94,217 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after acquiring an additional 693,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 369,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.