Equity Investment Corp Sells 4,925 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.8% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $99,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 6,467,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,524. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 672,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,281,565. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

