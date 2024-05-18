Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 443.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. 2,799,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.37.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

