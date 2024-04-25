BIP Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,717 shares during the period. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,142,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. 6,935,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
