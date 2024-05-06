U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $337,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,291,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,010.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after buying an additional 454,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,517,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

