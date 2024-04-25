Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,799,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,588,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

