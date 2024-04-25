Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given Equal Weight Rating at Stephens

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.73.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.61. 386,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,044. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.01. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $240,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.5% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

