Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.81. The stock has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 600,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 67,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

