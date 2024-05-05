Venture Co. Limited (VEMLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 1.8137 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88.
Venture Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VEMLY opened at $53.23 on Friday. Venture has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $64.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.
Venture Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Venture
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.