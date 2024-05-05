Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.81. The firm has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 817.3% during the 1st quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.4% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

