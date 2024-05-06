Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $172.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.38. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 990.4% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 353.3% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

