Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 462,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0604 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.