Needham & Company LLC Cuts WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $60.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s previous close.

WNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Shares of WNS traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 951,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. WNS has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 689,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 78,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of WNS by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,910,000 after purchasing an additional 214,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

