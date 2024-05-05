GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barclays

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.73.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. 2,261,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,650. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 102.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,370,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,025,346 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.