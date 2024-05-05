Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.74.

NYSE:F traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. 47,463,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,173,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

